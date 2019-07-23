Rox Drop 6-5 Battle to Raptors

July 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Grand Junction failed to win its third straight on Monday as they dropped game one of the series with Ogden 6-5 at Lindquist Field.

Starter Helcris Olivarez struggled early as Andy Pages and Sam McWilliams combined for back-to-back solo jacks while Marco Hernandez capped off the Raptors' half of the first with an RBI triple to make it 3-0.

However, the Rockies responded in the second and third innings with a run scoring groundout from Yolki Pena and an RBI single from Eddy Diaz who made his return to the lineup.

After the home team got one of their own in the third and two in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, GJ cut the deficit to one by combining for three runs in the fifth and sixth including Reese Berberet and Colin Simpson solo bombs and an RBI double from Christian Koss.

However, the Rockies were never able to get over the hump as they were held off of the scoreboard through the final three innings thanks to an Ogden bullpen that included Nick Robertson who struck out the side in his Pioneer League debut.

Olivarez got tagged for the loss, his second of the season, despite scoreless outings from Cayden Hatcher and Anderson Bido who allowed just two base runners in four innings while striking out two. Ricardo Hernandez earned his second win of the season while Reza Aleaziz earned his third save and struck out one.

Mike Ruff will make the start for Grand Junction tomorrow as Ogden hosts the Rockies for game two.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.