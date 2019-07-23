Owlz Give Lead Away Late

(Orem, UT) - The Owlz (12-23) lost their third consecutive game, losing the series opener with the Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-20) 5-3 on Monday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Rocky Mountain came out swinging the bats early, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ernesto Martinez and Antonio Pinero started the game with back-to-back singles. Bryan Torres then gave the Vibes a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly before Sadrac Franco got a double-play ball to end the inning with no further damage.

Vibes' starter Carlos Luna retired the first six batters he faced before Brandon White doubled to lead off the bottom of the third. Jeremiah Jackson then smashed his league-leading 12th home run of the season, giving the Owlz a 2-1 lead.

The Vibes would get to the Owlz bullpen, tying the game in the seventh inning on an Edwin Sano RBI double. The Vibes batted seven times in the eighth inning, scoring two runs on a Nick Kahle double and another run on a Michael Wilson ground out to take a 5-2 lead.

The Owlz tried to rally in the ninth inning, scoring a run on a double-play ball but lost the series opener 5-3. Vibes reliever Brady Schanuel (3-1) earned the win while Owlz reliever Zac Kristofak (1-2) was charged with the loss and Maiker Pinto (3) picked up the save.

The Owlz and Vibes will continue the series on Tuesday night at 7:05. Yoel De Leon makes the start for the Owlz against Michele Vassalotti for the Vibes. For tickets visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-2255.

