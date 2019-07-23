Malisheski Named Pitcher of the Week

July 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OGDEN, UT - Ogden Raptors right-handed pitcher Kevin Malisheski was named the Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week for July 15-21, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

The 21-year-old from Wauconda, Illinois, made one start during the week, throwing six scoreless innings at Missoula on July 17. He allowed just three hits and one walk and tied his career best for a single game with eight strikeouts while earning the win. The Raptors finished off a shutout in the contest to clinch the Pioneer League South first-half championship.

"I think Malisheski has put in really good work with pitching coach Dean Stiles," said Raptors manager Austin Chubb. "His preparation has been unbelievable, and he's been able to go out and execute."

"I'm really pleased for him," added Stiles. "I've had the opportunity to work with Malisheski both last year and this year. The maturity he has shown in his preparation - in his pitch selection and the direction he's taken in preparing for games - is beginning to really reward him."

For the season, Malisheski has compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.75 ERA in seven starts. He has struck out 38 batters and walked nine in 36 innings pitched.

Malisheski's honor is the fourth earned by a member of the Raptors this year. Andy Pages took consecutive Player of the Week awards June 24-30 and July 1-7, and Jeronimo Castro was Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14.

The Raptors wrap up their six-game homestand with games against the Grand Junction Rockies at 7 PM Tuesday and Wednesday.

