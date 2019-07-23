Osprey Tied for First in North with Three to Play

July 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula Osprey (19-16) rallied 13 runs on 17 hits Monday night, defeating Idaho Falls (18-15), 13-3, to force a two-way tie in the North with three games to play. The Osprey delivered four home runs, two belonging to CF Dominic Canzone, who finished 3-5 with 3 RBI.

Sharing the limelight, Osprey right-fielder Tristen Carranza ended a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-5 with 4 RBI. 1B Spencer Brickhouse also homered, ending his night 2-5.

The final three games of the first half of the season decides who claims an automatic bid to the post- season, come September. The Osprey win on Monday forced a two-way tie with Idaho Falls, with must-see baseball upcoming on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, both against the Chukars.

Thursday starts a home series vs Billings, the final day of the first half.

RHP Tyler Poulin gave the Osprey four strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out four. The Osprey bullpen sent four pitchers in to relieve Poulin, combining for five innings of no-run, no-hit baseball, striking out seven total. RHP Landon Whitson (W, 1-1) headlined the bullpen efforts, striking out five batters in the 7th and 8th inning, not allowing a run or a hit.

Leading 5-3 after the 5th , the Osprey poured on the pressure, scoring four runs in both the bottom of the 6th and 7th , stretching the lead to its' eventual final, 13-3.

Osprey batters struck out only 6 times, while Missoula pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts against Chukars batters, only allowing two walks.

The decisive series continues Tuesday and Wednesday night, both games schedule for a 7:05 start.

Osprey fans are invited to Bike to the Ballpark Night on Tuesday, with two-for-one ticket pricing at the gate, if you bike to the ballpark!

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.