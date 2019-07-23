Long Ball Blasts Missoula to Series Opener

Missoula, MT - In the first eight games against the Osprey, the Chukars had allowed three home runs combined. Tonight, Missoula teed off, hitting four homers in the game, blasting the Chukars 13-3. Idaho Falls and Missoula are now tied for first in the Northern Division.

Missoula struck first in the second, as Dom Canzone lead off the inning with a solo blast to left, his second home run against the Chukars this season. Canzone wasn't done, as with a run already across in the fourth inning, he sent a rocket to deep right center for a two run homer, extending the Osprey lead to 4-0. Canzone is 10-22 against the Chukars with three homers and 12 RBI.

The Chukars though punched back in the top of the fourth inning. Clay Dungan and Rhett Aplin both reached to start the inning, and Michael Emodi singled to right, scoring Dungan. Ismaldo Rodriguez later in the inning doubled down the right field line, scoring two to cut the lead to one.

However, that is as close as the Chukars would get. Spencer Brickhouse homered in the fifth inning to make it 5-3, and Missoula added on four in the sixth, capped off by a three run homer from Tristen Carranza. The Osprey added on another four runs in the seventh inning, with two runs scoring on fielding errors.

Tomorrow the Chukars send Anthony Veneziano to the hill to even the series and pull the Chukars back in first place by themselves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and you can listen to the game on ESPN 980 The Sports Zone KSPZ or online via the TuneIn App.

