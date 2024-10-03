Rowdies Nate Worth Called up to U.S. U-19 National Team

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Nate Worth has been called up by the United States Men's U-19 National Team for the team's October training camp. Worth is the first active Rowdies player in the club's modern era to earn a call-up for a U.S. youth national team.

"We're absolutely delighted for Nate to receive this call-up," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Getting him back into the picture with the national team was one of the objectives when we brought him to Tampa Bay. It's great for Nate on a personal level, but it's also great for the club. We have tremendous resources here at the Rowdies with our training facility, and it's important we use those resources to help develop young talent. We've brought in a number of young players over the course of the season and they're starting to see their hard work rewarded with first-team minutes and international recognition."

The United States will play two international friendlies during the upcoming camp. The squad will first take on Sweden on Friday, October 11, followed by a matchup against Japan on Tuesday, October 15. Both friendlies are set to be played in Valencia, Spain. Worth will miss Tampa Bay's October 12 match against Louisville City FC.

"Any opportunity to play for your country is a great honor," said Worth. "I'm excited and happy to be joining the camp this month. My level has definitely improved since I've come to Tampa Bay, and I think that's due to being able to train day in, day out with all the great players here and getting significant playing time. I'm thankful to the staff and everyone at the Rowdies for helping me in my development this season. It's hard not to do well in an environment like the one the Rowdies have built for players, especially younger guys."

A native of New Jersey, Worth has previous experience with the U.S. youth national system. The 17-year-old midfielder, who signed his first professional contract at 15, played a handful of matches for the U.S. U-15 and U-16 squads. He scored his first international goal while captaining the U-15s in a match against Portugal in May of 2022.

Worth joined the Rowdies via transfer from FC Tulsa in May. Since then, the youngster has earned 17 appearances and tallied one goal for the club.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.