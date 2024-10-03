Homegrown Player Chibi Ukaegbu Earns Call up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has announced that Republic FC defender Chibuike "Chibi" Ukaegbu (pronunciation: Chi-bee Oo-kay-boo) has been named to the roster for the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team's upcoming training camp and international friendlies in Valencia, Spain, from October 7-16. He one of just two players representing USL Championship on the roster.

"Chibi's growth this season has been remarkable, and the sky is the limit for him," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He continues to put in the work, and we are pleased to see him recognized with this national team opportunity."

This invitation marks Ukaegbu's second call-up to a national team camp and will be his first competition. Earlier this year, he joined the U-17 squad for a domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Roseville native signed with Republic FC in November 2023, becoming one of four homegrown professional players on the club's first team roster.

He made his professional debut in the U.S. Open Cup on May 7 versus northern California rival Monterey Bay F.C., leading all players with four or four tackles won and seven of eight duels won. Since then he has become a regular in the club's gameday roster, making six starts in eight appearances to lead all academy graduates with 580 minutes in league play. He has recorded nine clearances, 16 interceptions, 24 duels won, and is in the team's top five with 83.3% passing accuracy.

Ukaegbu is one of two first team players to earn national team invitations this year. Fellow academy player Da'vian Kimbrough has been invited to participate in multiple programs for both Mexico and the United States and put in a four-goal performance playing with Mexico's U-16 squad in the East Mallorca Cup in March.

The club's homegrown players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 70 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or have been invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players.

Republic FC will be back in action this Saturday with a road match against San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.