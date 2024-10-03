Rhode Island FC 2025 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that 2025 season ticket memberships are officially on sale for the club's second USL Championship season kicking off in spring 2025 from The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. After recently unveiling season ticket membership benefits for the 2025 season, all fans can now secure season ticket memberships at the new stadium by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/seasontickets to access the interactive 3D stadium viewer and select their seats.

RIFC will begin the 2025 season from the newest state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue in New England, and one of the premier soccer venues in North America. On the banks of the Seekonk River in Downtown Pawtucket, the Tidewater Landing development is a gamechanger for the state of Rhode Island. The first 100 percent electric soccer-specific stadium in the United States, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be a world-class destination as the flagship venue for sports and entertainment in the region. The 10,500-seat stadium will be home to Rhode Island FC as well as premier events year-round, including concerts, festivals, community gatherings and other sporting competitions.

"We are beyond excited to kick off 2025 in front of the most passionate fans in the USL Championship," said Rhode Island FC Club President David Peart. "At Rhode Island FC, we are dedicated to delivering a truly world-class fan experience at our new home, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. This venue is more than just a place to watch soccer; it will be a destination where unforgettable memories are made and our vibrant community comes together to celebrate the beautiful game."

Rhode Island FC's inaugural season in 2024 has seen record crowds and countless dramatic moments at the club's temporary venue, Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University. From a sold-out home opener to July fireworks during and after a last-second draw, fun, friends and fútbol continues to be infectious in the Ocean State. After a sellout crowd witnessed RIFC take down regional rivals Hartford Athletic 3-0 in August, another jam-packed house most recently watched Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith's squad come-from-behind to defeat FC Tulsa 2-1 in second-half stoppage time on Kids Night.

Rhode Island FC is set to move into its new home in 2025 as a successful inaugural season nears its conclusion. Still battling to clinch a berth in the 2024 USL Championship postseason, RIFC returns home for its third-to-last home match at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

To learn more about 2025 season ticket memberships and connect with a Rhode Island FC ticketing representative, email tickets@rhodeislandfc.com or call 401-955-RIFC (7432). For direct purchase and seat selection through the 3D stadium viewer, visit rhodeislandfc.com/seasontickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 3, 2024

Rhode Island FC 2025 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.