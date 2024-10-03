Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After an unexpected week off due to Hurricane Helene last Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rowdies resume league action this weekend as they make their way north to battle Rhode Island FC. A win over Rhode Island won't be enough to secure a playoff spot for the Rowdies this weekend (the team's current magic number to clinch is seven points), but it would put them in a prime position to lock one up.

"The team's excited for Saturday," said Rowdies Keeper Jordan Farr. "We're just excited to play a game. It feels like we had a bye week. We want to get out there. I feel like we're getting a bit cagey in training. We want to get some action."

Only three points separate the Rowdies and Rhode Island in the standings, with the Rowdies holding the edge as fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Plenty is on the line this weekend, with both teams eager to clinch a playoff berth and guarantee a home game in the first round in the final weeks of the regular season.

"It's a tough game for us," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Rhode Island probably didn't start the season as well as they would have liked, but they've recently picked up and found a good run of form. They've got a lot of pace and energy."

Final Five

The Rowdies have five games left in the regular season to secure their spot in the USL Championship playoffs for the sixth straight season. However, getting into the playoffs is just one piece of the puzzle for Tampa Bay. The Rowdies also want to guarantee they finish as high up in the standings as possible to ensure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and potential future rounds.  To accomplish that, the squad must find a way to produce consistent results. The fact that the Rowdies have not posted consecutive victories since July is something they will look to rectify heading into this final stretch.

"As players, it's really about coming together and realizing it's a results-based game," said Farr. "Performances and how we play the way we want to play on the field has been important to us, but ultimately it comes down to results. We, as a group, understand that... It's all about three points for us."

The first two outings of Tampa Bay's final five matches won't be easy by any means. Rhode Island is a team brimming with confidence at the moment, while next week's host Louisville City FC, poised to claim this year's Players' Shield, set new league record most home wins in a single season with their 14th victory at Lynn Family Stadium on Wednesday.

"For us, it's just about keeping consistency," said Neilson. "We've had some really good periods this season. We want to get back to that level, and get back-to-back wins again. We've got two tough games on the road, but two games that are definitely winnable. We have to go and play our game."

First Trip to the Ocean State

Saturday will be the first time the Rowdies have ever played a competitive match in Rhode Island. The Rowdies got the better of Rhode Island in a 4-1 result at Al Lang Stadium on March 30, but this time around they'll have to adjust to a whole new environment at Beirne Stadium.

"I've played in the league for a while and you go into a place visualizing what it looks like, the stadium, what kind of fans they bring, what kind of energy that environment holds," said Farr. "This is brand new. That's exciting and also offers unique challenges with how you prepare mentally for these things."

Fernandes One Away from History 

Leo Fernandes matched Rowdies legend Georgi Hristov's modern-era club record of 173 appearances in Charleston, putting him one away from taking full ownership of the record. Fernandes' historic appearance could come this Saturday against Rhode Island. After a few injury setbacks in the first half of the year, Fernandes has returned to fitness and become a regular contributor again, appearing in nine of Tampa Bay's last ten matches with two goals and two assists in that stretch. 

Availability Report

OUT: Forrest Lasso

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Crisostomo

Matchday 30 Info:  

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Rhode Island FC

Saturday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. ET 

Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, RI 

2024 League Records:  

Rowdies: 13W-9L-7D, 46 pts, 4th East (4-6-5 on the road) 

Rhode Island: 10W-7L-13D, 43 pts, 6th East (5-2-7 at home) 

Watch Party: Join the official Rowdies Watch Party at Colony Grill in Downtown St Pete! Fans wearing Rowdies gear can enjoy discounts on food and drinks.

Tune In:  Saturday's match will be available to stream on ESPN+. 

