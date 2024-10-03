Monterey Bay F.C. Set for Road Clash with Phoenix Rising FC

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX, Arizona - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-14-9, 30 points) travels to the desert to take on Phoenix Rising FC (9-11-9, 36 points) on Friday at Rising Stadium for a pivotal late-season matchup in Week 31 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed live on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay is still mathematically in the playoff hunt, but the focus has shifted to ending the season on a high note. With four matches left, the aim for the Union is to finish the season strong and set the stage for a fresh 2025 campaign. Defensively, the team has been solid, allowing just four goals in their last six matches - two of which came in its most recent match against Detroit City. However, the team is still battling its longest goal-scoring drought in club history and finding the back of the net in Phoenix will be the key to not only securing a positive result, but getting back on track in the attack.

The last time these sides met was earlier this season on March 16, with Monterey Bay securing a 1-0 victory at home thanks to an early 22nd minute goal in front of the home crowd in Seaside. That win helped the Crisp-and-Kelp hand Phoenix a tough start to their season, and a leg up on the head-to-head tiebreaker - an important note should these teams finish the campaign level on points. Historically, however, Rising FC does hold the upper hand so far in the series with two wins, with the Union grabbing a win of their own alongside two draws.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Rising Stadium; Phoenix, Arizona

Date: Friday, October 4, 2024; 7:30 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 98 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-14-9, 30 pts, 11th West); Phoenix Rising FC (9-11-9, 36 pts, 7th West)

