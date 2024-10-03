Rising Together: A Night with the Team
October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising FC fans, mark your calendars! As part of our Fan Appreciation Match on Saturday, October 19, we're excited to invite you to Rising Together: A Night With The Team on October 17 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at our stadium in Central Phoenix. This special evening is all about celebrating you-the heart and soul of our club!
Event Highlights:
Exclusive Look at Training: Watch your favorite Phoenix Rising players in action as they prepare for the upcoming match. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the team gears up for game day.
Player Meet & Greet: After training, interact with the players and grab photos and autographs. This is your chance to meet the stars of the pitch!
Shop & Save: Browse a selection of discounted official Phoenix Rising merchandise. Stock up on gear and show your support!
Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious local bites from some of the best food trucks in the Valley.
Live Recording of Phoenix Rising Live: Watch a live taping of Phoenix Rising Live, hosted by Joe Lowery. He'll lead an engaging conversation with some of your favorite players, and fans will have the chance to ask their own questions.
This event is FREE for all Phoenix Rising fans and a perfect opportunity to celebrate the season with fellow supporters. Whether you're a longtime season ticket member or a new fan, you won't want to miss out on this incredible evening of soccer, community, and fun.
Come out, bring your friends and family, and help us show our appreciation for the amazing Phoenix Rising fanbase. We can't wait to see you there!
When: October 17, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Admission: Free
Make sure to follow us on social media for event updates and sneak peeks! RSVP below, so we can ensure we have the space and food for everyone planning on attending.
