Republic FC and SMUD Honor Local Changemaker with Juntos Leadership Award

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On Noche Latina, Republic FC and SMUD awarded the Juntos Leadership Award to Lilly Cortés Wyatt. She is the founder of SociosPR, a Sacramento-based multicultural communications firm at the forefront of building bridges between diverse communities and wide range of clients, including the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Kaiser Permanente, and Visit Sacramento.

The award was first introduced in 2022 to recognize individuals and organizations that exemplify Republic FC's shared values while supporting the region's diverse Latino and Hispanic communities. Previous recipients have included City Councilmember Eric Guerra and La Familia Counseling Center.

Left to Right: Republic FC Director of Community Investment Kevin Burdick, Lilly Cortés Wyatt, SMUD Board Vice President Gregg Fishman

"I am deeply humbled and flattered to receive this award," said Wyatt. "This recognition holds special significance, especially in knowing the remarkable individuals and organizations who have been acknowledged in previous years - true pioneers who have shaped and elevated Sacramento's Latino and our Sacramento community overall."

Wyatt founded SociosPR in 2016 to address the emerging need for culturally sensitive communication. "My work is a passion, it's about telling stories that matter and bring people together," she said. "Our goal is to redefine public relations by blending cultural insights with strategic communications. We want to incorporate cultural understanding in everything we do because that is how we are able to create connections and trust between different groups."

In addition to several of Wyatt's individual recognitions - including the Sacramento Business Journal's 'Women Who Mean Business' award in 2022, SociosPR recently received certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, the leading national organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive.

Wyatt understands the impact and responsibility of being at the head of a Latino and woman-owned company. "Growing up in the Bay Area, despite its diversity, I felt a real lack of Latino role models," she explained. Here is her advice for young Hispanic and Latino individuals that dream of making a difference:

"Your heritage is your superpower. It provides you with a unique perspective that is incredibly valuable. Embrace it!"

"While education is important, make sure to keep learning beyond the classroom. Learn from your community, your mentors, and your experiences. Read books, listen to podcasts, and make learning a habit."

"Start small, think big. Every positive action, no matter how small, can contribute to change."

"Build relationships within and beyond your community, network, and collaborate."

"Be resilient. Challenges will come, but they are steppingstones to growth."

