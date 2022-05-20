Round Rock Wins Over El Paso

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 3-0 early but eight unanswered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-3 win at Dell Diamond Friday. The Chihuahuas have dropped four of their last five games.

El Paso's Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and has now reached base in all 28 games he's played in this season. Chihuahuas right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and has reached base in 29 consecutive games.

Kelvin Melean went 2-for-4 for El Paso and played first base for the first time in his professional career. Jordan Brink struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 eighth inning out of El Paso's bullpen. Aaron Northcraft threw his fourth consecutive scoreless outing after being activated from El Paso's Injured List.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 3, Express 8 (Final Score) on Gameday

Team Records: El Paso (21-19), Round Rock (25-15)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-0, 2.65) vs. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (3-4, 4.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso.

