Hunter Brown Shines in Space Cowboys' Win over OKC
May 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Hunter Brown touched 98.7 mph across four scoreless and hitless innings Friday night at Constellation Field in a 6-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Brown, who's rated as the Houston Astros' top pitching and No. 3 overall prospect, per MLBPipeline, struck out five batters and lowered his ERA to 2.43, which is second-best in the Pacific Coast League. He did not issue a walk through his four innings of work in a piggyback relief effort of starter Brandon Bielak.
The Space Cowboys chased an early 2-0 deficit with a three-run first inning. David Hensley drove in a pair with an opposite-field single and they took the lead following a balk from Dodgers starter Andre Jackson.
Sugar Land scored three more times in the seventh on a Hensley bases-loaded walk and a two-run single from Alex De Goti. Over his last nine games, De Goti has hit .355 (11x31). Hensley is tied for the PCL lead with 27 walks on the year.
Oklahoma City was held to just three hits, with Enoli Paredes and Josh James providing scoreless innings of relief to finish out the game. Paredes, who struck out two, lowered his ERA to 0.56, which is the lowest of PCL pitchers with at least 16 innings pitched this season.
The Space Cowboys and Dodgers continue their three-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Chad Donato is set to get the start for Sugar Land and is to be opposed by Oklahoma City's Michael Grove.
