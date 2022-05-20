Two Early Runs Burn River Cats in Shutout Defeat
May 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Fans in attendance at Sutter Health Park were treated to a quality pitchers' duel as the Sacramento River Cats (19-21) fell 2-0 to the Tacoma Rainiers (14-26) on Orange Friday.
The two teams combined for six total hits and 21 strikeouts. A run in the second and third innings off Sacramento right-hander Tristan Beck (0-2) proved to be the difference.
Sacramento brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth when right fielder Stuart Fairchild lined a double to center field. Tacoma lefty Nick Ramirez was able to buckle down, however, and get pinch-hitter Heliot Ramos for the final out.
Despite receiving the loss, Beck had the best start of his young Triple-A career. The 25-year-old struck out six while allowing three hits and one walk in a season-high 6.0 innings for the River Cats.
The Sacramento bullpen was excellent, striking out five without allowing a baserunner in 3.0 scoreless innings.
Rehabbing San Francisco left-hander Jake McGee struck out two in a perfect seventh inning of relief. He has struck out five of the six batters he has faced in two outings for Sacramento.
Right-handers Yunior Marte (one strikeout) and Wei-Chieh Huang (two strikeouts) each threw a scoreless inning.
Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-4, 5.80) looks to break the losing streak, taking on right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (3-2, 5.45) at 6:37 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Watch the game on CW-31 with Johnny Doskow and Steve Sax, or listen to Greg Wong online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Left fielder Ka'ai Tom, third baseman Donovan Walton, and catcher Jhonny Pereda combined to nail a runner at the plate in the second with a perfect relay.
Friday marked the third straight game with a shutout, with the last two being defeats for Sacramento. The River Cats have been outscored 21-8 in four games against Tacoma and have just six total hits in the last two games.
