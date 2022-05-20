Rainiers Shu Oout Sacramento a Second Time on Friday

May 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-26) posted a consecutive shutout of the Sacramento River Cats (19-21) on Friday night and have not allowed a run in 20 innings while winning the first three of four on this road trip. Tacoma has limited the River Cats to only six hits over the last two games (three in each). Right-hander Konner Wade, making this fourth appearance and third start for the Rainiers after signing with the Mariners as a free agent, was nearly flawless in the 2-0 triumph.

Tacoma tipped a scoreless game in their favor in the second inning, after Brian O'Keefe bounced a ground rule double over the right field wall to lead off. He scored on an Erick Mejia RBI single to right. It was 2-0 Rainiers an inning later, when Sam Haggerty walked and advanced two bases on a wild pitch, and scored on a second wild pitch.

The early Rainier runs proved valuable in what could only be termed a pitcher's duel. Following a one-out single by former Rainier Donovan Walton in the first inning, Wade proceeded to retire the next 16 Sacramento batters in succession, a streak that was snapped on a bunt single by Bryce Johnson in the sixth. Wade worked 6.0 shutout IP and threw 53 of his 68 pitches for strikes, allowed only those two hits, and struck out six without a walk.

Sacramento starter Tristan Beck largely matched Wade, tossing six complete innings of his own; both runs he allowed were earned on three hits, with a walk and six strikeouts.

A Tacoma trio of relievers each worked an inning to close it; Roenis Elias (hold), Patrick Weigel (hold) and Nick Ramirez (second save) combined to strike out four.

The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday, a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (3-2, 5.54) will start for the Rainiers, against LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-4, 5.80) of the River Cats.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

