Mejia Smash Sets Off 11-0 Surge at SAC

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-26) enjoyed their most lopsided victory of the 2022 season on Thursday night, dispatching the Sacramento River Cats (19-20) by an 11-0 final. The Rainiers accumulated all their runs by scoring in each of the final four frames, during their first nine-inning shutout win of the year.

Tacoma starting pitcher Tommy Milone retired the first 12 Sacramento batters he faced, striking out six of them. The game remained scoreless until the visiting sixth inning, when Erick Mejia teed off on his fifth homer, a three-run shot to right field. Zach Green singled and Marcus Wilson walked to set the table. It was 4-0 Rainiers after Billy Hamilton walked (WP, SB) and scored on a Mason McCoy sac fly, also in the sixth.

Sacramento starter Enmanuel De Jesus had swing and miss stuff, but lasted only 4.1 IP while throwing 92 pitches: 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K. Milone ended up throwing five complete innings in only this third start back from the IL, allowing only one hit without a walk (57 pitches, 38 strikes).

Still leading 4-0 in the seventh, Jarred Kelenic connected on his first home run since his option to Tacoma from Seattle on May 13, a 431-foot, 110 mph off the bat solo shot to right field. It was 8-0 in the eighth after Sam Haggerty tripled to right field, and scored on a Kyle Lewis RBI single up the middle. With two out, Green smacked his club-leading ninth homer, to the opposite (right-center) field, a two-run shot.

In the ninth start of his rehab assignment, Lewis (DH) went 1-for-4 with a walk and the RBI, and is 11-for-34 (.324) since joining the Rainiers, with three homers, four walks, six runs scored and 12 driven in.

In the ninth inning, the Rainiers reached double-digits for the seventh time this season (6-1) with a Haggerty bases-loaded single (2 RBI), and McCoy (BB) scored on a wild pitch. Haggerty led the way with three hits, and Kelenic, Green and Mejia joined him with multiple knocks; Mejia reached base four times with a pair of walks.

A Tacoma bullpen lefty trio of Ian McKinney, Austin Warner and Fernando Abad combined to pitch 3.0 IP, allowing only two hits, zero walks, striking out three. Matt Koch struck out two in the ninth to cement the shutout.

The latter half of this series begins on Friday night at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. RHP Konner Wade will start for Tacoma, against Sacramento RHP Tristan Beck. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

