OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (24-15) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-24)

Game #40 of 150/Road #19 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-2, 9.00) vs. SUG-RHP Brandon Bielak (2-1, 2.36)

Friday, May 20, 2022 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a three-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The Dodgers have won two of their last three games, as well as six of the last eight games and nine of the last 13 games overall. The Dodgers are also 4-1 in their last five road games.

Last Game: A single by Eddy Alvarez coupled with an El Paso Chihuahuas fielding error allowed the winning run to score in Oklahoma City's 4-3 win against El Paso Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the game in a 3-3 tie and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Zach McKinstry drew a walk. Alvarez came up to bat next and lined a single into right field that the El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey overran, allowing McKinstry to score on the error for OKC's second walk-off win of the season. El Paso scored a run in both the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers hit three solo homers in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead as Jason Martin led off with a homer before back-to-back two-out home runs by Miguel Vargas and Jake Lamb. El Paso knotted the score at 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning with a RBI double by Luis Liberato before the Dodgers went on to win the series finale and three-game series between the teams.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson (0-2) makes his seventh start of the season with OKC and first career start against Sugar Land...Jackson last started May 15 in Round Rock and was unable to escape the first inning, allowing five runs and four hits with three walks. It was the shortest outing of his career and his first-ever game without a strikeout. He ultimately did not receive a decision in the team's 14-13 loss...Since returning from a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late April, Jackson has allowed a combined 15 runs (14 earned) and 13 hits with 10 walks and three strikeouts over just 4.1 total innings across his three starts...The recent struggles are in contrast to his first three starts with OKC in April when Jackson allowed just one run and three hits over 10.2 innings, holding opponents 3-for-22 overall...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, where he primarily played as an outfielder...Jackson entered this season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America.

Beau Burrows (1-2) is scheduled to piggyback Jackson for a second straight outing...May 15 in Round Rock, he entered the game in the second inning, and after a bumpy start, he went on to retire 16 straight Express batters, including six strikeouts, during a stretch between the second through seventh innings as the Dodgers turned a 9-4 deficit into a 13-9 lead. He was charged with five runs and five hits over 5.1 innings in the game, did not issue a walk and had six strikeouts...Burrows has a team-leading 39 strikeouts against nine walks over his first 31.0 innings...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Burrows started against Sugar Land April 27 in OKC and picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings with one walk and a season high-tying seven strikeouts.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 4-2 2021: 12-12 All-time: 16-14 At SUG: 6-6 The Dodgers meet Sugar Land for the second time this season and for the first time at Constellation Field...The Dodgers won the initial series between the teams, 4-2, April 26-May 1, closing out the series with three straight wins and outscoring the Space Cowboys, 39-30, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Miguel Vargas had a team-best eight hits while Stefen Romero racked up nine RBI...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12, and both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land made its Triple-A debut. The Dodgers won nine of the first 12 games before Sugar Land took nine of the final 12 games and six of the last seven games...The teams last met in Sugar Land Aug. 19-24, with the Skeeters winning the series, 5-1, including three one-run victories...Keibert Ruiz led OKC with 23 hits, including five homers, tying Zach Reks for a team-best 16 RBI in the series...Dodgers pitchers Aaron Wilkerson and Darien Núñez each went 3-0 against Sugar Land last season with Wilkerson racking up 24 K's (21.1 IP) and Núñez notching 19 K's (14.2 IP)...The Dodgers have won three straight games against the Space Cowboys after they had lost 11 of the previous 15 meetings.

Opposite Offense: After scoring at least five runs in 11 straight games, the Dodgers' offense has been held to five total runs the last two nights. OKC scored four runs Thursday after tying its season-low mark with one run Wednesday. Across the 11-game stretch entering Wednesday, the Dodgers batted .343 (139x405) with 110 runs, but between the last two games the Dodgers have batted .230 (14x61) with five runs...After tallying at least 10 hits in three straight games and in six of seven games, including 16 hits Tuesday, the Dodgers finished with eight hits Wednesday and six hits last night as they were outhit by an opponent for the 15th time this season (4-11). Yesterday's hit total was the team's lowest in 14 games (May 3 vs. Albuquerque)...OKC is 3-for-28 with runners on and 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position the last two games...Despite the slowdown, the Dodgers lead all 30 Triple-A teams in runs (272), hits (384) and average (.287) and rank second among all 120 teams in the Minors in all three categories. They also continue to lead the Minors with a .385 OBP and rank second with an .867 OPS.

Walking Papers: Last night's walk-off win was Oklahoma City's second of the season and first since Jason Martin hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Opening Night April 5 against Albuquerque. It was also the team's third last at-bat win of the season and second within the last six games (May 13 at Round Rock).

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three home runs in the third inning last night for the team's second three-homer inning of the season and second game of 2022 with back-to-back homers. Jason Martin led off the inning with a home run and later with two outs, Miguel Vargas and Jake Lamb hit back-to-back solo shots...The Dodgers previously hit three home runs in the fifth inning of a 19-0 win in Round Rock May 12, including the team's first back-to-back homers by Ryan Noda and Andy Burns...Last night was OKC's eighth game of the season with three or more home runs, as well as the second during the three-game series against El Paso. It was also the Dodgers' fourth game with three or more homers in the last eight contests...After hitting 27 homers in 23 April games, the Dodgers have already hit 25 homers over their first 16 games of May.

More Than Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk last night to extend his hitting streak to seven games, batting .577 (15x26) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven walks. He has now reached base in 22 of his last 28 plate appearances (13x19, 7 BB, 2 HBP) and in 10 of his last 12 plate appearances. Prior to yesterday, Alvarez had reached base four times in five straight games...Last night snapped a stretch of four straight multi-hit games and he has five multi-hit games during his current hitting streak...Due to the recent surge, Alvarez now leads the league with a .472 OBP and is fourth with a .333 average. His nine HBP's top all players in Triple-A.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry drew two walks and scored the winning run last night, but his 11-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-2. During his team-best 11-game hitting streak, he went 20-for-45 (.444) with 11 runs, six RBI and seven multi-hit games...He leads the PCL with a .375 average and four triples, ranks second with a .467 OBP and tied for third with 42 hits. His hit total ranks second among OKC players despite playing in just 29 of the team's 39 games and his 14 multi-hit games this season are second-most among Dodgers players.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb led OKC with two hits Thursday, including his team-leading 10th home run of the season when he went back-to-back with Miguel Vargas. He's now homered in four of his last four of his last seven games in and five of his last 10 games...Lamb has hit safely in three straight games and in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .340 (16x47) with seven extra-base hits, six walks, 13 runs scored and 13 RBI...His 28 RBI are second-most on the team.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went deep as part of OKC's three-homer third inning for his second homer in three games. Vargas has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (15x43) has also hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, going 29-for-77 (.377) with 10 extra-base hits, 12 multi-hit games, 16 RBI, 13 walks and 26 runs scored...The 22-year-old currently paces the PCL with 38 runs scored and 46 hits this season. He is tied for second in the league with 26 walks and ranks third with 77 total bases.

Lookin' for a Busch: Michael Busch has hit safely in each of his first three Triple-A games after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa, where he led the Drillers in home runs (11), RBI (29), walks (24) and OBP (.445). On Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 and his first Triple-A hit was a two-run homer in the third inning. He added a double in his first at-bat Wednesday and picked up another hit Thursday, as he is now 4-for-13 with two RBI and two runs scored with OKC...Between OKC and Tulsa, Busch has hit safely in 11 straight games, going 16-for-40 (.400) with three home runs, four doubles, 14 runs and eight RBI.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 3-4 in series openers, with losses in three of the last four...Sam Gaviglio entered Thursday's game in the fifth inning and pitched 4.0 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and three walks with three strikeouts...Tomás Telis walked last night, but was held 0-for-2, snapping his eight-game hitting streak, during which he went 12-for-31 (.387) with 10 RBI...Over the last 13 games, the Dodgers are 9-4. In the nine wins, they've allowed 28 runs total. In the four losses, they've allowed 47 runs total, with at least nine runs in each game...The Dodgers stole two bases last night and have recorded a stolen base in a season-best eight straight games. Eleven of their 25 total stolen bases this season have come during the recent stretch...Yesterday was the team's seventh nine-inning game to be completed under 2 hours, 30 minutes since enforcement of the 2022 Pace of Play rules began April 15. That only happened twice in 118 nine-inning games last year.

