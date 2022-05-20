Former River Cats Shine in Sacramento's Loss to Tacoma

May 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Two former River Cats stole the show at Sutter Health Park as the Sacramento River Cats (19-20) fell 11-0 to the Tacoma Rainiers (13-26) on Thursday.

Tacoma left-hander Tommy Milone (1-0) had a near-perfect return to Sacramento.

The former River Cats pitcher (2013-14) did not allow a base-runner until first baseman David Villar's fifth-inning leadoff single, striking out a season-high six batters in 5.0 shutout frames.

The familiar damage continued in the eighth when 2019 River Cat first baseman Zach Green, a Jesuit High School product, launched a towering two-run home run to right-center field for Tacoma.

Sacramento left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus had his best start of the season. The 25-year-old struck out a season-high nine batters while allowing two hits and three walks in 4.1 shutout innings.

Left fielder Heliot Ramos recorded the River Cats' lone extra-base hit, beating the shift with a double down the right field line in the seventh inning. Ramos now has a five-game hitting streak with two doubles and a home run over that span.

Right-hander Tristan Beck (0-1, 13.11) looks to even the series with his first career Triple-A win on Friday. He'll take on righty Konner Wade (0-0, 4.50) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-hander Gregory Santos, the Giants' No. 14 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out two batters in 0.2 innings. The 22-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings for Sacramento.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.