Round Rock Routs Oklahoma City for 7-2 Win

August 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A four-run inning helped to power the Round Rock Express (16-19 | 53-56) to a 7-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-21 | 55-56) on Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock reliever LHP Walt Pennington (1-0, 0.00) earned a blown-save win after the tying run scored during his 2.0 innings on the bump. The run was unearned and the lefty's outing saw four hits and one strikeout. Oklahoma City reliever LHP Nick Ramirez (3-1, 3.86) went home with the loss after allowing four runs to score while securing just one out.

Along the Train Tracks:

After four scoreless innings, Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to kick off the night's scoring.

Oklahoma City made it 1-1 in the sixth inning when LF Dalton Rushing scored as RF Ryan Ward grounded into a force out, which was followed by a Round Rock error.

The Express posted four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take over, 5-1. 3B Frainyer Chavez scored on a double from 2B Justin Foscue to kick off the frame. CF Dustin Harris sent Foscue home with a single before DH Andrew Knapp rounded out the scoring with a two-run home run.

CF Drew Avans added another run for the Baseball Club in the bottom of the eighth, scoring on a groundout from 1B Andre Lipcius.

Round Rock increased their lead to 7-2 in the ninth inning. SS Jax Biggers and Chavez knocked back-to-back singles to lead off the action. After Biggers advanced to third base on a Foscue flyout, Chavez stole second base then Knapp sent both runners home with a double.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim led the way at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run. He has now reached base in 31 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League and the second-longest of its kind this season. He also has a hit in 28 of his last 31 games.

RHP Chase Anderson made his season debut with the Express as he tossed a 2.0-inning start that saw one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Anderson had previously spent time with Round Rock in 2021.

The scoreless performance out of the bullpen came from RHP Steven Jennings. The righty threw 3.0 innings and allowed one walk while striking out three.

DH Andrew Knapp and 3B Frainyer Chavez posted multiple hits on Thursday. Knapp hit 2-for-5 with four RBI and one run scored while Chavez went 2-for-3 with one walk and two runs scored.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Friday's game four. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-7, 6.23) is slated to start up against Baseball Club RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 5.71). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

