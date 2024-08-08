Cueto Dominates, Bees Take Game Three from Aviators

August 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees took care of business on Thursday night, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators by a score of 6-0 to snap a four-game skid.

Johnny Cueto (W, 5-1) got things started on the hill for the Bees, making his third start with Salt Lake. The right-hander twirled a gem against the Aviators, firing 7.1 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts against six hits and one walk. Only one of Las Vegas' six hits under Cueto's watch called for extra bases as only two Aviators were able to find themselves in scoring position. Cueto's start marks his longest start of the season, surpassing six complete innings that he achieved four times prior to Thursday. It's also the third time that Cueto tallied a scoreless outing in 2024 after doing so with Round Rock on May 17 versus Reno and May 30 against El Paso. Bryan Shaw took over pitching duties in the eighth inning, striking out the two batters he saw before finishing things off in the ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season. The Bees pitching staff shut out their opponent for the second time this season.

The Bees used a pair of three-run frames to get the job done against the Aviators as Jack Lopez punched a three-run home run to left field in the second inning to scratch across the first runs of the game. Lopez's blast marks his 12th big fly of the season, while recording his first at home. The Salt Lake offense put the game out of reach in the eighth inning, loading the bases with no outs before Jordyn Adams lined a single into center field, scoring two runs. Bryce Teodosio put the finishing touches on the contest with a bloop single into center field, scoring Keston Hiura.

The Bees and the Aviators will continue their series battle tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch on the docket for 6:35 p.m. On the mound for the Bees, Zach Plesac is set to make the start while J.T. Ginn is scheduled to pitch for Las Vegas.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.