OKC Downed by Express

August 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Round Rock Express scored four runs in the eighth inning to break a tie on the way to defeating the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 7-2, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through seven innings before Justin Foscue connected on a RBI double for a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. Dustin Harris followed with a RBI single before a two-run homer by Andrew Knapp gave Round Rock a 5-1 advantage. Round Rock

(16-19/53-56) had scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Blaine Crim, which was also Round Rock's first hit of the night. Oklahoma City answered in the sixth inning when Ryan Ward hit into a fielder's choice and a run scored

on a Round Rock throwing error during the play. After Round Rock took the lead in the eighth inning, OKC (15-21/55-56) added a run on a RBI groundout to trim the Express lead to 5-2. Round Rock tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning on a RBI double by

Andrew Knapp for a five-run lead.

Of Note:

-OKC snapped a three-game winning streak Thursday as well as the team's four-game home winning streak while Round Rock picked up its first win of the series. OKC now leads the six-game series, 2-1.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, started and tossed 5.1 innings with OKC, allowing one run and one hit on a solo home run, with three walks and five strikeouts. He issued a walk to the first batter of the game then retired 13 straight Express batters before allowing a solo home run in the fifth inning. He threw 85 pitches (48 strikes), pitching into the sixth inning for the first time during his rehab assignment, and retiring 15 of 17 batters he faced overall.

-OKC was held to two runs for the first time since a 7-2 loss in El Paso Aug. 2. OKC had scored at least five runs in each of its three previous games, totaling 21 runs...After being held to four total runs through the first two games of the series, the Express offense broke out with seven runs, including six runs over the game's final two innings.

-Dalton Rushing recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run.

-Kody Hoese singled and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-36. He has also reached base safely in 15 straight games with a plate appearance.

-OKC was held without an extra-base hit for the seventh time this season and first time since July 21 in Round Rock.

-Ryan Brasier continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching on back-to-back nights for the first time with OKC, and making his sixth appearance of his rehab assignment overall. He retired both batters he faced in the sixth inning with one strikeout, throwing 10 pitches (eight strikes).

-Reliever Edgardo Henriquez made his Triple-A debut, pitching a scoreless seventh inning and allowing one hit.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Round Rock continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which will transform into Jurassic Ballpark presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. The game presentation experience Friday will immerse fans into a dinosaur-filled evening with dinosaurs roaming the concourse as well as with prehistoric-themed games and entertainment throughout the night. Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Warren CAT, are scheduled to follow the game.

