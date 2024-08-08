El Paso Blanks Sugar Land

August 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas held the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to only three hits in their 4-0 win at Constellation Field Thursday night. It was El Paso's fifth shutout win of the season.

Chihuahuas starter Jared Kollar pitched 5.2 shutout innings and has allowed only two runs in his last 11.2 innings. Tom Cosgrove allowed only one baserunner in 1.1 innings and Logan Gillaspie pitched two hitless innings to close the game. El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and a sacrifice bunt. McCoy now has a nine-game hitting streak and has nine RBIs in his last nine games. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Nate Mondou also had two hits and drove in two of El Paso's four runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI infield single.

José Azocar went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for El Paso, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario was ejected in the top of the eighth inning after arguing a check swing call that ended his at-bat. Thursday ended Sugar Land's five-game winning streak and El Paso's three-game losing streak.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Space Cowboys 0 Final Score (08/08/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (14-22), Sugar Land (22-13)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land RHP AJ Blubaugh (7-3, 4.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.