Justin Verlander Scheduled to Make Rehab Start with Sugar Land on Saturday

August 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and is projected to start on Saturday, August 10 at Constellation Field.

The three-time Cy Young winner is slated to take the mound for the Space Cowboys in their Saturday night contest against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 pm. It is the second time Verlander will pitch with the Space Cowboys this season after he started on April 7 versus the Las Vegas Aviators in a Major League rehab appearance, throwing 3.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts. All Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

A nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series Champion with the Astros, Verlander is returning from neck discomfort that has sidelined him since June 9. This season with Houston, Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts, striking out 51 in 57.0 innings of work.

