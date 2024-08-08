OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 8, 2024

Round Rock Express (15-19/52-56) at

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-20/55-55)

Game #111 of 150/Second Half #36 of 75/Home #54 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Chase Anderson (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Walker Buehler (0-4, 5.67)

Thursday, August 8, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its home series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, trying for a fourth straight win overall and a season-best fifth consecutive home win...OKC leads the current series, 2-0, and has won the first two games of a series for the first time since May 28-29 in Albuquerque and for the first time at home since May 21-22 against Reno...Tonight is an 89ers Night and the first 500 fans receive an Abner 89er hat. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Last Game: Diego Cartaya hit two home runs and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored six runs in the seventh inning, including a grand slam by Cartaya, in an 8-1 win against the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express took the initial lead in the first inning, scoring its lone run of the game on a RBI groundout. Oklahoma City tied the score in the third inning on a solo home run by Cartaya and added a run in the fourth inning on a Round Rock error to take a 2-1 lead. OKC then scored six runs in the seventh inning. The first run scored on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Alex Freeland made it 4-1 before Cartaya hit a grand slam out to center field for an 8-1 OKC advantage. Four Oklahoma City pitchers held Round Rock scoreless over the final eight innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Walker Buehler (0-4) continues his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC. The two-time MLB All-Star has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List since June 19 with right hip inflammation and tonight will be his third appearance with OKC during the current rehab assignment...He last pitched Aug. 1 in El Paso, allowing four runs and seven hits over 3.1 innings with three walks and six strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 6-2 defeat. He threw 86 pitches (49 strikes)...During his current rehab assignment he has made two starts and allowed 11 runs and 15 hits across 7.1 innings, with five walks and nine strikeouts. Buehler has a 2.73 WHIP and opponents have batted .417 (15x36)...Buehler last pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 18 in Colorado and went on the Injured List the next day...He has made eight starts with LAD this season, going 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA over 37.0 IP with 31 strikeouts against 10 walks...He also made five rehab starts with OKC earlier this season in March and April as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow that had kept him out of the Dodgers lineup since June 2022...Buehler was named to the 2021 and 2019 National League All-Star teams and helped the Dodgers to their 2020 World Series Championship...Overall, Buehler has compiled a 47-20 record and 3.17 ERA over 675.1 IP with a 1.06 WHIP and .218 opponent average over seven Major League seasons...Buehler was selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University...He last pitched against the Express Sept. 3, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, retiring all six batters he faced over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts.

Against the Express: 2024: 10-7 2023: 14-4 All-time: 186-146 At OKC: 88-74 OKC and Round Rock meet for their fourth of five series this season and the second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Round Rock won a three-game series between the teams July 19-21 following the All-Star Break at Dell Diamond. OKC won the series opener, 10-6, but was held to one run over the final two games as the Express won, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20 and then won 4-0 July 21...The teams last played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion Max Scherzer started for Round Rock in the series finale as part of a ML Rehab Assignment, completing 4.0 scoreless innings...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 15 games against the Express this season, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 19 hits, had 15 RBI and hit five homers while Ryan Ward had a team-high 16 RBI, including four home runs...The teams met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series as OKC swept Round Rock in two games for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4.

San Diego: Diego Cartaya hit two home runs last night and finished with five RBI, recording the first multi-homer game by an OKC player since June 14 in Sugar Land when Ryan Ward hit two homers, and the first by an OKC player at home this season...Wednesday marked Cartaya's first multi-homer game since July 28, 2022 with High-A Great Lakes against Lansing and he hit his first grand slam since April 13, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at Midland...His five RBI marked his most in a single game since he finished with a career-high six RBI April 30, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga against Visalia...Cartaya has now hit three home runs in his last three games and has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-12 with seven RBI. He has also reached base in seven consecutive games, batting .364 (8x22) with nine RBI and seven walks...Cartaya became the ninth OKC player this season to record five or more RBI this season, but the first since Andre Lipcius (six) June 8 against Round Rock.

Peaks and Valleys: Oklahoma City scored eight runs last night and has now scored five or more runs in three straight games (21 runs) for the first time since June 23-26 (22 runs) when OKC won 8-4 against Albuquerque at home before winning in Reno, 6-3, and losing in Reno, 9-8. During the current stretch, OKC defeated El Paso, 8-6, on the road Sunday before winning, 5-3, and, 8-1, against the Express Tuesday and Wednesday respectively...OKC's 21 runs over the last three games is the team's highest three-game run total since July 2-4 against Las Vegas (21 R), including two games at Las Vegas Ballpark and one game in OKC...Entering Sunday, OKC's offense had been held to three runs or less in three straight games (7 R) and in four of the previous five games (16 R)...OKC is now 8-9 following the All-Star Break and in the team's eight wins, OKC has scored 60 runs with 86 combined hits. However, in the team's nine losses during the span, OKC has scored a total of 18 runs, with a maximum of four runs and two or fewer runs in six of the nine defeats. OKC has 61 hits in the nine losses and has gone 6-for-73 with runners in scoring position...Even with the recent bump, OKC's 78 runs scored since the All-Star Break (July 19) are still fewest in the PCL...OKC left eight runners on base last night and the team's 153 LOB since the All-Star Break are most in the PCL. OKC's 891 LOB this season overall are most in the Minors...The team has scored at least five runs in each of the last 12 wins as well as in 26 of the last 27 wins.

Mound Matters: Four OKC pitchers combined to hold Round Rock to one run and scoreless over the game's final eight innings last night as OKC held an opponent to one run for the first time since a 10-1 win against Tacoma July 25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has held the Express to four total runs over the first two games of the current series, marking the fewest runs OKC has allowed in consecutive games since July 11-12 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (4 R)...Entering Tuesday, OKC had allowed at least six runs in six straight games (43 R) - tied for the longest such stretch during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) - and had allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in eight straight games...Jordan Lyles made his first appearance of the season with OKC after recently signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started and allowed one run and three hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts...Ryan Brasier (1-0) continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless fourth inning, allowing one hit and facing four batters. He threw 13 pitches (nine strikes) in his fifth appearance with OKC and picked up the win. He has now pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts...Alec Gamboa pitched a game-high 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts. He retired the first 12 batters he faced...Jack Little entered the game with one out in the ninth inning and induced a game-ending double play...OKC's pitching staff did not issue a walk for the first time since May 22 vs. Reno.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese did not have a plate appearance Wednesday but went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk, RBI and scored a run Tuesday. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with four multi-hit games, six extra-base hits, seven walks, five RBI and seven runs scored...He has also reached base safely in 14 straight games. This is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 14 games as he reached base in a season-best 15 consecutive games June 22-July 12...On Sunday in El Paso, Hoese homered for the second time in four games and boosted his season total to 12 homers for a new career-high mark.

Freshman Orientation: Alex Freeland finished with a multi-hit game Wednesday, going 2-for-4 to collect his first Triple-A hits and RBI after joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa Tuesday. Freeland also scored a run for a second straight game. Freeland is currently rated as the No. 3 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America and No. 11 by MLB Pipeline...Dalton Rushing hit a double Wednesday and has hit safely in each of his first two Triple-A games with OKC. The catcher/outfielder is rated No. 1 in the Dodgers' farm system by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Six Pack: Oklahoma City scored six runs in the seventh inning last night, marking the team's highest scoring inning since June 8 against Round Rock when OKC scored six runs in the third inning of a 10-9 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wednesday marked the eighth time this season OKC scored six or more runs in an inning, but last night was also the first time since June 8 OKC scored had even scored at least five runs in an inning...OKC went 5-for-8 in the seventh inning but a combined 3-for-24 in all other innings Wednesday.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans' 24-game on-base streak came to an end last night as he was held 0-for-5. During the streak, which was his second of the season of at least 24 games, Avans had 19 hits, 23 walks, 12 runs scored and eight RBI. The streak is the fourth-longest of the season by an OKC player and fell one game short of his season-high on-base streak of 25 games from May 31-July 1...Avans has 107 hits with OKC in 2024 - second-most on the team - and throughout the season has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (320), walks (247) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 437 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking second in hits (422) and tied for third in doubles (78). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans is tied for the league lead with 66 walks, ranks second with 80 runs scored, third with seven triples, tied for fourth with 28 stolen bases and seventh with 107 hits...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Around the Horn: This is just OKC's second three-game win streak over the last 55 games. The team last won four straight May 28-31 during the same series in Albuquerque...OKC is 28-25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and is 8-4 in its last 12 home games. Tonight the team will look for a season-best fifth straight home win. OKC's four-game winning streak at home matches the current season-high mark previously done May 4-5 against Salt Lake and May 21-22 against Reno...OKC has gone deep in five of the last six games, totaling eight dingers in that time...Ryan Ward hit his sixth triple of the season last night and has picked up an extra-base hit in three of his last five games. He ranks second in the PCL with 53 XBH this season.

