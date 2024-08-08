Junk Solid in Debut as Space Cowboys Shut Out by El Paso

SUGAR LAND, TX - For just the second time this season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (71-39, 22-13) were shutout by the El Paso Chihuahuas (45-66, 14-22) with a score of 4-0 on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

In his first start as a Space Cowboy, RHP Janson Junk (L, 0-1) struck out the first batter he faced and was scoreless through two until he allowed a lead-off double to Mason McCoy in the third. A stolen base moved the baserunner to third, and a deep flyout from Nate Mondu allowed McCoy to score. Junk's night ended after 3.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on one hit, walking one and striking out two.

RHP Conner Greene took over in the fourth and pitched two innings and surrendered just a hit while striking out three. RHP Misael Tamarez threw a perfect inning and RHP Logan VanWey followed with a scoreless frame in which he walked one and punched out three. RHP Rafael Montero made his Space Cowboys debut by losing a 12-pitch at bat with Mondu, who singled up the middle, but Montero recovered to get the next three outs on a sacrifice bunt and two strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth, after holding a 1-0 lead since the third inning, the Chihuahuas added to their advantage thanks to a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch to put Mattew Batten on third, who scored on a single from Cal Mitchell. Mitchell raced from first to home on a double from McCoy, and Mondu hit an RBI single to bring El Paso's lead to 4-0.

The Sugar Land offense was blanked by the Chihuahuas pitching staff led by starter RHP Jarred Kollar (W, 2-0), who pitched 5.2 innings while allowing four baserunners in 20 batters faced. Combined, LHP Tom Cosgrove (H, 4) and RHP Logan Gillapsie (S, 6) gave up one hit, a single, and a walk to continue the shutout.

The Space Cowboys look to bounce back against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night. Sugar Land's RHP AJ Blubaugh (7-3, 4.20) will take the mound while El Paso's starter is TBA for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

