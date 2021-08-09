Round Rock Express to Host Blood Drive on Thursday, August 12

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are proud to partner with We Are Blood to host a blood donation drive inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond from 9:00 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12. Appointments are required in order to give blood at Dell Diamond and are available at WeAreBlood.org.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Round Rock Express and their support for Central Texas' community blood supply," We Are Blood Vice President of Community Engagement Nick Canedo said. "Every donation made at We Are Blood's blood drive at Dell Diamond will make a lifesaving difference for a local patient in need at a Central Texas hospital."

We Are Blood is the exclusive supplier of blood donations for over 40 hospitals and clinics across 10 counties in Central Texas, including all St. David's HealthCare locations. Blood donations are needed every summer as donations dip due to schools being out of session and individuals becoming busy with vacation and family commitments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, community blood supply has been at critically low levels due to less blood drives hosted in local communities. The Round Rock Express previously partnered with Brown Distributing and We Are Blood to host a sold-out blood donation drive at Dell Diamond in May of 2020. Together, over 80 donations were made totaling nearly 70 units of blood, a significant boost to the community's blood supply.

"We are always honored to partner with great organizations like We Are Blood to open the gates of Dell Diamond and serve our community," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We showed during the peak of the pandemic just what a difference this community can make in the lives of others and we are excited to make another meaningful impact at our next blood drive this Thursday."

We Are Blood is requesting that all donors wear face coverings while visiting We Are Blood donor centers, including the mobile drive at Dell Diamond. We Are Blood is a nonprofit blood center that has been serving Central Texas since 1951. For more information on We Are Blood, please visit WeAreBlood.org.

