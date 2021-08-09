Criswell Tallies Quality Start in 5-2 Win over Vegas

August 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Cooper Criswell pitched six strong innings to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday night. Criswell earned his first career Triple-A win, as he went six innings and allowed just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. The Bees took the lead with three runs in the third on an RBI double by Luis Rengifo and a two-run single by Jose Rojas.

Salt Lake would add one more run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Brennon Lund, who would cap off the scoring for the Bees with a solo homer in the eighth inning, his career-high tenth of the season. Rengifo would end up with three hits with one run batted in, while Lund had two hits and two RBI. Drew Butera would add two hits the Bees win back to back games for the first time since July 17th and 18th at Tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.