OKC Dodgers End up on Right End of 25-Run Battle with Albuquerque

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs in the second inning to spur a big night at the plate, beating the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 15-10 slugfest at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park Sunday evening. The Dodgers (43-39) collected seven hits during the eight-run second inning, including six extra-base hits with five doubles and a home run. Hamlet Marte hit a two-run homer, while Sheldon Neuse, Matt Davidson and Luke Raley each picked up run-scoring doubles. The Isotopes (37-44) answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning on four hits - two triples and two homers. OKC scored four runs between the fourth and fifth innings, including a two-run homer by Davidson in the fourth. Albuquerque scored three times in the fifth, cutting their deficit to 12-8. The Dodgers scored their final three runs in the sixth inning, with a RBI double by Neuse and two-run homer by Zach McKinstry. The Isotopes plated one run in each of the sixth and eighth innings, but could not close the gap any further.

Of Note:

-Sunday marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored at least 15 runs in a game, previously done in a 20-9 win in El Paso May 30 and a 15-11 victory also in El Paso July 9. OKC tallied at least 16 hits for the fourth time in a game this season. Their 10 extra-base hits were one shy of their season high set May 30, and their seven doubles set a new season high.

-The eight-run second inning was the team's second-highest scoring of the season, only bested by a 10-run rally in the sixth inning July 1 at home against Salt Lake. The seven hits in one inning set a new season high.

-Five players finished with multi-hit games. Steven Souza Jr. and Luke Raley each collected a team-high three hits, and four players had two extra-base hits: Raley, Matt Davidson, Sheldon Neuse and Hamlet Marte. Five players finished with multi-RBI games.

-After dropping the first two games of the series, the Dodgers have won the last two games in Albuquerque. They improved to 6-4 on their current road trip and are now 25-10 in their last 35 road games.

-Matt Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and a game-high four RBI - tying his season high. Davidson hit a two-run double with the bases loaded in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in fourth inning for his team-leading 18th home run of the season. Davidson is 7-for-13 in the first three games he's played in during the current series and is 8-for-16 over his last four games. Over his last 30 games, Davidson has batted .330 (37x112) with 14 homers, 23 extra-base hits and 34 RBI.

-Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-5 with two RBI doubles and two runs scored. He has now hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-25 with seven extra-base hits. He's also hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games with OKC.

-Hamlet Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double, marking his second game of the series with two or more extra-base hits. Over three games in the current series, Marte is 6-for-13 with two homers, two doubles, a triple and five RBI. Over his last four games overall, he's 8-for-17 with five extra-base hits and six RBI.

-Gavin Lux opened his Major League Rehab Assignment, playing in his first game since July 18 due to a left hamstring strain. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and played four innings at second base.

-Sunday was the third time this season OKC played in a game where both teams scored at least 10 runs and the second time it happened in Albuquerque. The Isotopes defeated the Dodgers, 11-10, on May 23 and the Dodgers won, 15-11, in El Paso on July 9. It's also the fourth time in 10 games the Dodgers have played in Albuquerque this season they scored at least 10 runs.

-The Dodgers hit three home runs Sunday, all two-run blasts. They have now hit 49 home runs over their last 28 games.

