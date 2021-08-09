OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 9, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (43-39) at Albuquerque Isotopes (37-44)

Game #83 of 130/Road #47 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-4, 4.73) vs. ABQ-RHP Ryan Castellani (3-7, 7.29)

Monday, August 9, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: With back-to-back wins, the Oklahoma City Dodgers have tied their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, 2-2, and the series continues at 7:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park...OKC is in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 3.5 games behind division-leading Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs in the second inning to spur a big night at the plate, beating the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 15-10 slugfest at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park Sunday evening. The Dodgers collected seven hits during the eight-run second inning, including six extra-base hits with five doubles and a home run. Hamlet Marte hit a two-run homer, while Sheldon Neuse, Matt Davidson and Luke Raley each picked up run-scoring doubles. The Isotopes answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning on four hits - two triples and two homers. OKC scored four runs between the fourth and fifth innings, including a two-run homer by Davidson in the fourth. Albuquerque scored three times in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 12-8. The Dodgers scored their final three runs in the sixth inning, with a RBI double by Neuse and two-run homer by Zach McKinstry. The Isotopes plated one run in each of the sixth and eighth innings, but could not close the gap any further.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (6-4) is slated to make his team-leading 15th start of the season...In his last outing Thursday in Albuquerque, he followed starter Mitch White and pitched 2.0 innings. He allowed two runs and three hits, including a two-run homer. He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts...In his most recent start July 29 at Round Rock, Wilkerson suffered his first loss in more than two months. He allowed just two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings, but was hit with the loss in OKC's 3-1 defeat. He set season highs with both three walks and nine strikeouts...He leads the Dodgers in starts, innings and strikeouts. Wilkerson's 89 strikeouts and 1.18 WHIP lead Triple-A West, while his six wins are tied for second, his 4.73 ERA and .247 AVG are third, his 78.0 IP are tied for third and his 14 starts are tied for sixth...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract...Wilkerson has made three previous appearances against the Isotopes this season in Albuquerque, going 1-1 and allowing six runs and nine hits over 13.1 innings with three walks and 13 K's. In his May 25 outing against the Isotopes, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and left the game after throwing 6.2 innings of one-hit ball.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 4-6 2019: 3-0 All-time: 111-96 At ABQ: 49-60 The Dodgers are making their second trip of the season to Albuquerque...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, including three of the final four. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series as they outscored the Isotopes, 47-38, and outhit them, 62-50. OKC also shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale. Four OKC players each collected seven hits in the first series and Luke Raley picked up seven RBI...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the series is tied, 14-14...After winning six straight games against the Isotopes between 2018-19, the Dodgers have lost six of 10 to Albuquerque to begin 2021, including five of the last eight meetings. However, OKC has now won the last two games between the teams. Four of the last five wins for Albuquerque against the Dodgers have been by one run, including three last at-bat victories.

Road Warriors: After losing consecutive road games for the first time since May, the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games to improve to 6-4 on their current road trip and to 25-10 in their last 35 road games. OKC now owns a 27-19 record on the road overall this season - tied for most wins in Triple-A West with Sugar Land...After scoring 15 runs on 16 hits last night, OKC now averages 6.4 runs and 9.5 hits per game on the road compared to 5.2 runs and 8.3 hits at home and has hit 26 more homers on the road, albeit in 10 more games...The Dodgers have won five consecutive road series, and in each of the last two, they bounced back from a loss in the series opener to win four of the final five games of the set. The only other road series they started in a 0-2 hole prior to the current one was their season-opening series in Round Rock.

Burgeoning Bats: Sunday marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored at least 15 runs in a game, previously done in a 20-9 win in El Paso May 30 and a 15-11 victory also in El Paso July 9. OKC tallied at least 16 hits for the fourth time in a game this season. Their 10 extra-base hits were one shy of their season high set May 30, and their seven doubles set a season high. Four players finished with two extra-base hits: Matt Davidson, Hamlet Marte, Sheldon Neuse and Luke Raley...The Dodgers have now scored at least six runs in six of their last seven games and in seven of their last nine games. Their 64 runs since July 30 are second-most in Triple-A West behind Tacoma's 70 runs during the span...OKC's eight-run second inning was the team's second-highest scoring of the season, only bested by a 10-run rally in the sixth inning July 1 at home against Salt Lake. The seven hits in one inning last night set a new season high.

Bring the Neuse: Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-5 last night with two RBI doubles and two runs scored. He has now hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-25 (.400) with seven extra-base hits and is 5-for-10 in his last two games with three extra-base hits. He's also hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games with OKC, slashing .313/.360/.563 since July 9...Since his first game with OKC May 31, Neuse leads the team with 54 hits (48 games).

Matt the Bat: On Sunday, Matt Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and a game-high four RBI - tying his season high. Davidson hit a two-run double with the bases loaded in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in fourth inning for his team-leading 18th home run of the season. Davidson is 7-for-13 in the first three games he's played in during the current series with a home run and three doubles, and he is 8-for-16 over his last four games...Over his last 30 games, Davidson has batted .330 (37x112) with 14 homers, 23 extra-base hits and 34 RBI. Since June 29, Davidson is tied for second in the league in homers, ranks second in SLG (.786), total bases (88) and extra-base hits, third in OPS (1.197) and fourth in RBI.

Marte Partay: Hamlet Marte went 2-for-5 Sunday with a two-run homer and a double, marking his second game of the series with two or more extra-base hits. Over three games in the current series, Marte is 6-for-13 with two homers, two doubles, a triple and five RBI. Over his last four games overall, he's 8-for-17 with five extra-base hits and six RBI, collecting two of his three homers and three of his four multi-hit games on the season during the stretch.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo connected on a RBI single in his lone at-bat as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning last night and has now reached base safely in 22 of his last 24 games, batting .333 (26x78) with six homers, six doubles, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and a .443 OBP (OB 43/97 PA). Since July 10, his .438 OBP and 16 walks are fourth in Triple-A West, while his .641 SLG and 1.084 OPS are sixth and his 21 walks are tied for sixth...Over his last nine games, Tustsugo is 11-for-30 (.367), including a homer, five doubles, four multi-hit games, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and six walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in seven of the nine games and one extra-base hit in five of the nine.

Rehab Recap: Gavin Lux opened his Major League Rehab Assignment yesterday, playing in his first game since July 18 due to a left hamstring strain. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and played four innings at second base. He lined into an unassisted double play at first base in his final at-bat...Lux has played in 82 games with LAD during his first full season in MLB, slashing .227/.307/.349 with 10 doubles, three triples and six homers, 37 RBI, 39 runs scored and 31 walks...In 2019, Lux was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .347/.421/.607 with 26 homers, 25 doubles, eight triples, 76 RBI, 99 runs and 61 walks in a combined 113 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A OKC. In 49 games with OKC, Lux compiled a 1.197 OPS with 79 hits, 35 extra-base hits and 54 runs scored.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana picked up another hit last night and has now hit safely in his last 12 starts, going 20-for-51 (.392) with 10 RBI and seven multi-hit games. He has tallied two or more hits in six of his last 10 starts (16x42). He has also hit safely in 22 of his last 24 starts...Since July 1, he's batted .333 (34x102) and is second among OKC players with 34 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30..

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three two-run homers Sunday night and have now hit 49 home runs over their last 28 games - most in all of Triple-A during the stretch and tied for fourth-most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 8. Sunday marked the 15th time this season the Dodgers racked up three or more homers in a game and the seventh time they've met the milestone since July 8...After holding the Isotopes without a homer in back-to-back games and allowing just two homers in the previous four games, the Dodgers allowed two homers last night, both in the second inning. Overall this season, OKC has allowed a league-low 96 homers.

Around the Horn: Sunday was the third time this season OKC played in a game where both teams scored at least 10 runs and the second time it's happened in Albuquerque. The Isotopes defeated the Dodgers, 11-10, on May 23 and the Dodgers won, 15-11, in El Paso on July 9. It's also the fourth time in 10 games the Dodgers have played in Albuquerque this season they scored at least 10 runs...After going without a hit in three games following his most recent option from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Luke Raley is 4-for-10 with two doubles, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in his last two games. Over his last 39 starts with OKC, Raley is 45-for-139 (.324) with 11 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 44 RBI and 38 runs scored...Zach McKinstry's two-run homer in the sixth inning last night ended a 0-for-29 slide between OKC and LA...Yesterday relievers Justin Bruihl and Kevin Quackenbush became the 23rd and 24th players to appear for both the OKC and Los Angeles Dodgers this season (excluding rehab assignments). Bruihl made his ML debut with 1.2 scoreless innings to finish the game and became the fourth OKC Dodger to make his ML debut following the start of the Triple-A season.

