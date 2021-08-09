Bees Downed by Aviators 11-1

The Las Vegas Aviators scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 11-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday night. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Michael Stefanic, but Las Vegas scored five runs in the bottom of the first with the first seven batters all reaching base against Kyle Tyler. Tyler (0-1) was making his Triple-A debut and went just two innings and allowed seven runs on ten hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Salt Lake led off with a single in six different innings, but the second batter grounded into double plays on three occasions. Luis Rengifo had two hits, including a double, and scored the only run, while Kean Wong added a pair of singles. Jose Rojas doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to seven games and Michael Stefanic singled in the fourth to stretch his streak to six games.

