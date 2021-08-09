Aces Notes

We Are Victorious:

The Reno Aces snapped its five-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers, large in part to Josh Rojas' three-homer game.

The MLB rehabber became the first Ace to smack three dingers in the same game since Kevin Cron on Aug. 13, 2019, against Sacramento.

All nine Aces recorded at least one hit in Sunday's contest while Aces' pitching retired 16 batters on strikes to set a season-high.

Nick Heath and Ildemaro Vargas extended their hitting streaks to eight and six, respectively.

Humberto Castellanos set a career-high with eight strikeouts in four innings of work.

With last night's win, skipper Blake Lalli sits just one win away from 200 career victories as a manager.

"I Chime in with the 'Haven't you people ever heard of...'":

McCarthy has been on a tear since July 23, slashing .174/.273/.384 entering the contest. Since then, the Aces' outfielder bumped his slash line to .234/.314/.390 following an 18-for-55 showing for a .327 batting average along with four RBIs and nine runs scored in 15 appearances.

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .402/.477/.598 slash line while going 39-for-97 at the dish in 27 games. Of his 39 base knocks, 30 have been singles to along with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .315/.432/.466 with 23 hits, 17 RBIs and nine tallies in 25 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 11 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.54 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on eight hits while compiling six holds and one save.

Seth Beer and Cooper Hummel pace the Aces' lineup with eight RBIs apiece through the last 10 games. The duo along with Ramos, McCarthy and Ildemaro Vargas are the only players to record at least 10 hits over the team's last 10 games.

Northern Downpour:

Tacoma has won seven of its last 10, having outscored its opponents, 74-47.

Kristopher Negron's club has a 15-run differential, 41-26, against his former team through four games.

The Rainiers sit just three games back of its division-leading opponent and hold a 22-18 record on the road.

Jose Marmalejos sits atop the Triple-A leaderboard with his .371 batting average and while his .466 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and 1.187 OPS rank second in MiLB's highest level. Over his last 10 games, the Rainiers' infielder is slashing a .486/.587/.800 after going 17-for-35 with 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Logan Verrett will make his third start against Reno this season, going 2-0 and surrendering a combined six runs on 17 hits with 11 strikeouts in 13.0 innings of work. The right-hander has factored a win in four of his last five outings.

Mejia will oppose Tacoma's starter for the second time this year, defeating his lefty counterpart at the start of July with a six-inning outing of his own, allowing four runs on five hits in the Aces' 8-5 victory.

Ramos' 14 hits against the Rainiers lead the team while Juniel Querecuto has rocked a club-high eight RBIs and a trio of home runs.

Golden Days:

The Aces are the only team to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 218 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .318 batting average, 305 hits, 48 home runs, 55 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 218 tallies and .318 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 22 more runs than Beloit with 196 and 36 more points than second-best Quad City with a .282 mark.

Lalli's squad sits in second in all of professional baseball with 56 runs scored in the ninth inning, tying the Montgomery Biscuits and trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 59 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .322 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bison with a .311 mark.

Reno also holds a 7-4 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

Junior Garcia and Luis Castillo will be bringing their Olympic bronze medals back to the states after Team Dominican Republic downed the Republic of Korea, 10-6, on Friday. Castillo made his fifth appearance in the medal match on Friday, going 0.1 innings and fielding his only out of the game for a 1-3 putout. The Aces' reliever boasted a 1-1 record with a save and a trio of strikeouts in Tokyo.

Garcia tossed a perfect inning with one punchout in his only appearance against the United States in the quarterfinals.

