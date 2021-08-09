Aviators Catcher Austin Allen Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

August 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Catcher Austin Allen was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (August 2-8).

Allen joins outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13) as the third Aviators player to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021.

Allen appeared in five games and batted .619 (13-for-21) with seven runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 4 RBI. Over the last two games against Salt Lake (August 7-8), he is batting .778 (7-for-9). He was 3-for-4, three doubles (August 7) and 4-for-5, three runs scored, RBI (August 8).

Allen currently has a seven-game hitting streak (July 30 - present) and is batting .571 (16-for-28) over that stretch. In 37 games since June 17, he is batting .353 (55-for-156) with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI and has hit safely in 33 of those contests (including 13 of the last 14). Along the way, he has raised his season batting average from .253 to .319.

Overall, he has appeared in 59 games and is batting .319 (75-for-235) with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 RBI and is the team leader with 23 multiple-hit games.

The Aviators will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, tonight at 7:05 p.m. in game 11 of the 12-game homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark.

