Round Rock Express RHP A.J. Alexy Promoted to Texas Rangers

August 30, 2021







ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - For the fourth time in the past week, a member of the Round Rock Express is set to make his major league debut with the Texas Rangers! The club has selected the contract of E-Train RHP A.J. Alexy, who is scheduled to make his major league debut with a start in tonight's 7:05 p.m. contest against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.

Alexy advanced to Round Rock on August 2 from the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, posting three starts at the Triple-A level prior to joining the Rangers. He made his Triple-A debut on August 6 against the Sugar Land Skeeters, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings of work. He then combined to post 10.0 straight shutout innings across his next two starts, allowing just five hits and three walks while striking out 12 in 5.0 innings each at Oklahoma City and against El Paso.

Before joining the Express, Alexy dominated his Double-A Central League competition, pitching to a 3-1 record with a team-best 1.61 ERA (9 ER/50.1 IP). The righty struck out 57 compared to just 21 walks while holding his opposition to a .174 batting average and a 1.01 WHIP. The Honey Brook, Pennsylvania native appeared in 13 games for the RoughRiders, including seven starts. At the time of his promotion to Round Rock, Alexy led the Double-A Central League in ERA while ranking fourth in opponent batting average and fifth in WHIP among all hurlers with at least 50.0 innings on the year.

The 23-year-old was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2016 June Draft out of Twin Valley High School in Elverson, Pennsylvania. Alexy was acquired by the Rangers in a four-player trade with the Dodgers on July 31, 2017 that sent RHP Yu Darvish to Los Angeles and INF Willie Calhoun and INF Brendon Davis to the Texas organization. In his five minor league seasons, Alexy is 13-19 with a 3.30 ERA (110 ER/300.1 IP) to go along with 362 strikeouts and 147 walks. He also owns a career .205 opponent batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Express continue their six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Express RHP David Kubiak (--) is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut up against Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.95). The E-Train returns home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, September 9 to face the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

