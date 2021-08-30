Aviators Designated Hitter Khris Davis Named Triple-A West Player of the Week (August 23-29)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that designated hitter Khris Davis was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (August 23-29).

Davis joins catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez (August 16-22), catcher Austin Allen (August 2-8), outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13) as the fifth Aviators player to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021.

Davis appeared in six games against Albuquerque and Oklahoma City and batted .391 (9-for-23) with a double, triple, six home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. He homered in five straight games from August 23-24, 26-28. He was 3-for-4, triple, 2 HR, 3 RBI, three runs scored against Albuquerque (August 24); 2-for-4, two-run home run vs. Oklahoma City (August 26); 1-for-2, three walks, three-run home run vs. Oklahoma City (August 27); 2-for-5, double, HR, 2 RBI vs. Oklahoma City (August 28).

Overall, Davis has appeared in 14 games and batting .351 (20-for-57) with three doubles, two triples, 9 home runs and 23 RBI. He homered in six straight games (7 total HR's) from August 22-28. He recorded a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th inning in the Aviators 13-11 victory over the Isotopes on August 22. He hit safely in eight straight games (August 19-28) and batted .412 (14-for-34), 8 HR, 19 RBI over that stretch.

The Aviators are currently on a 12-game road trip through Tuesday, September 7. Las Vegas, 54-46 and 11-2 over its last 13 games, will face the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in game five of the six-game series today at 5:05 p.m. (PST).

