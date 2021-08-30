Sugar Land Homers Down Chihuahuas

The Sugar Land Skeeters hit two home runs Sunday night at Southwest University Park and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-1. It was Sugar Land's third consecutive win after the Chihuahuas took the first game of the series.

Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy pitched five innings and allowed one run in his second major league injury rehab appearance with the Skeeters. The Chihuahuas' lone run came on a solo home run by designated hitter Luis Campusano, his 14th homer of the season.

El Paso's Steven Wilson struck out four in two perfect relief innings. Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 atop the Chihuahuas order. The Chihuahuas left on at least one runner in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings in the loss.

Team Records: Sugar Land (58-42), El Paso (40-59)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Peter Solomon (6-0, 4.52) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

