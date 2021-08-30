Aces Fall 10-5 to Sacramento

August 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Sacramento River Cats tonight, 10-5. The Aces fell to 58-40 on the season, holding a one-game lead on the Tacoma Rainiers for first in Triple-A West, West.

Sacramento started the scoring, behind a two-run homer in the top of the first to make it a 2-0 River Cats lead.

In the bottom of the first, Reno scored on a sacrifice fly by Seth Beer. Alek Thomas crossed home, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Sacramento's bats kept going, scoring in the second, third and fourth to make it a 6-1 lead.

The Aces picked up three in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 6-4 game. Thomas singled with the bases loaded to score Christian Lopes and Jamie Ritchie. Juniel Querecuto would score on a groundout to make it a 6-4 River Cats lead.

The River Cats scored twice in the top of the eighth to stretch the lead up to 8-4.

Lopes would score Stuart Fairchild on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to cut it to 8-5 heading into the ninth inning.

Sacramento hung two more in the top of the ninth, making it a 10-5 final.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow, starting at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.