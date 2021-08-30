Krizan's huge day lifts River Cats over first-place Aces

Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (43-54) were back in Reno on Sunday evening in the series' originally-scheduled location, but the result was the same against the Triple-A West-leading Aces (58-40).

A big day at the plate for first baseman Jason Krizan fittingly got the River Cats' double-digit run output started in the first inning. The first of two home runs on the day cleared the fence and quickly gave Sacramento a two-run lead. The left-hander from Pflugerville, Texas would homer again in his next plate appearance to make it 4-1, and fellow infielder Peter Maris launched his eighth of the season in the fourth inning to extend the lead to five.

Krizan added a double later in the ballgame to package together a 3-for-5 night at the plate that increased his batting average to .324 and gives him 12 home runs and 36 extra-base hits on the year. Maris's two-run single in the ninth brought him to four runs driven in on the night and gave his club a helpful cushion.

On the mound, veteran righty Matt Shoemaker cruised through five innings on 70 pitches while allowing just one earned run. His solid outing preceded yet another scoreless performance from Kervin Castro, who has surrendered just two earned runs since July 18 spanning 16 innings.

Giants No. 13 prospect Sean Hjelle gets the nod for Sacramento on Monday while the Aces are set to send Humberto Castellanos to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Steven Duggar stole two bases for the second consecutive game and now has eight on the season. Team leader Bryce Johnson added one, as well, bringing his total to a Triple-A West high 25. Johnson's career high is 31, which he set with the San Jose Giants in 2018. Both Duggar and Johnson tripled in Sunday night's contest, as well.

