Aces Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Bored in the House and I'm in the House Bored:

- Reno dropped its fourth-straight game to the Sacramento River Cats with its 10-5 loss on Friday.

- Alek Thomas unloaded his second 4-for-5 performance in as many games, knocking two singles and a pair of doubles to go along with two RBIs and a runs scored. The No. 3-rated prospect, according to MLB.com, has recorded at least two base knocks in five of his six games after starting his Triple-A career 0-for-14 at the dish.

- Thomas is slashing .483/.531/.759 with five RBIs and five runs scored since Aug. 20. In his seven starts, the Aces' newcomer has smacked a home run, one triple and a trio of doubles while also swiping one base.

- Ryan Weiss jumped out to a five-inning scoreless streak after tossing a blank fifth frame on Sunday. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out three River Cats on 22 pitches.

- Entering tonight's game, the Aces are one hit away from reaching the 1,000-hit plateau.

International Super Spies... SUPER SPIES:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .394/.460/.669 slash line while going 56-for-142 at the dish in 40 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 19 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .377/.421/.725 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Ramos leads Triple-A with his .363 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas is slashing .350/.418/.525 with 28 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 16 tallies and 13 RBIs. Vargas is just seven base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. The Aces' infielder is also 19 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 19 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Vargas is also tied for fifth in RBIs (184) with Brandon Allen, sitting one behind Christian Walker with 185 in Aces history.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 24-for-77 (.312) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and nine runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks second in Triple-A West in extra-base hits (45) and doubles (30)while sitting in third with 64 runs scored.

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 16 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on eight hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger has not surrendered a run in 10.1 innings of work.

Good 4 U:

- Sacramento has moved into fourth place in Triple-A West and sits 14.5 games behind Reno after surpassing the Salt Lake Bees, who are riding a seven-game losing streak.

- Ramos squared off against his brother, No. 4-rated Giants' prospect Heliot, for the second time this season. Through eight meetings, Henry has rattled off four RBIs and five runs scored with his 10-for-26 showing (.384), including a home run over his brother's head in left on July 29. Heliot has put forth a 10-for-29 performance (.375) with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

- Humberto Castellanos will look pick up his fourth win in his last seven starts with Reno. The Aces' starter picked up his first career complete-game victory against Salt Lake on Aug. 23, going a career-high seven innings with a personal-best 11 strikeouts en route to the Biggest Little City's 6-2 victory.

- Sean Hjelle will make his first start against the Aces and fourth start of the season with Sacramento. In his last outing, the right-hander went five innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts in his no-decision against Tacoma on Aug. 22.

Smooth Talkin', Slow Rockin,' We've Got Everything That the League's Wantin':

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and ranking second with 999 hits fifth with 677 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Chicago Cubs (993) Texas Rangers (992), New York Mets (976) and Seattle Mariners (962) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .312 batting average, 344 hits, 51 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 247 tallies and .312 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has six more runs than Carolina with 241 and 32 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .313 batting average, 93 runs scored and 125 base knocks.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

