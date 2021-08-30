Round Rock, Albuquerque Split Results in Sunday's Twin Bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (48-51) and Albuquerque Isotopes (43-56) split contests on Sunday night at Isotopes Park with the Isotopes claiming a 9-1 victory in the resumption of Saturday night's suspended game before the E-Train rebounded for a 3-1 win in the regularly scheduled contest.

Express RHP Collin Wiles (4-2, 4.21) was tagged with the loss in the resumption after a 3.0-inning start that saw three runs on five this and one walk with two strikeouts. The win went to Albuquerque RHP Jesus Tinoco (3-2, 6.65), who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief that included two punchouts.

Albuquerque jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as DH Greg Bird blasted a two-run home run out to right field to score LF Raimel Tapia, who had reached base on a double.

The Isotopes increased their advantage to 3-0 in the second as Serven singled before moving to third on a single from CF Wynton Bernard then crossed home thanks to a Scott Burcham sacrifice fly.

Albuquerque starter RHP Ryan Castellani held Round Rock hitless through four innings before rain started falling at Isotopes Park. The game resumed on Sunday night in the bottom of the fourth frame. The Express scored its lone run of the contest in the fifth as 3B Sherten Apostel crossed home as C Jack Kruger singled.

The Isotopes added two runs in the sixth when SS Alan Trejo scored on a single from Burcham and C Brian Serven came in thanks to a sacrifice fly from RF Ryan Vilade. Albuquerque went up 6-1 when 2B Joshua Fuentes and Trejo knocked back-to-back doubles in the seventh, allowing Fuentes to score.

Albuquerque kept the scoring up, adding to their total in the eighth inning. Bernard and Burcham both made their way home when Tapia hit a ground rule double down the right-field line. Vilade then scored on a Colton Welker sacrifice fly for the final 9-1 tally.

After a brief intermission, Round Rock RHP Ryder Ryan (2-5, 6.10) earned the win in the regularly scheduled contest, throwing for three strikeouts during 2.0 lights out frames of relief. Albuquerque starter RHP Dereck Rodriguez (3-4, 7.14) suffered the loss after allowing two Express runs to cross on seven hits while striking out three during 5.0 innings on the mound.

The home team jumped on the board first as Isotopes RF Taylor Snyder hit a home run to left-center field during the second inning to give Albuquerque a 1-0 lead that held until the fourth.

Express 2B Charles Leblanc opened the scoring for Round Rock in the fourth as he blasted a two-run dinger on the first pitch he saw. The hit brought home C John Hicks, who had reached on a single, and put the E-Train ahead 2-1.

Round Rock increased its advantage to 3-1 in the seventh frame. After RF Carl Chester knocked a two-out single, LF Steele Walker sent his teammate home with a double in the next at-bat.

E-Train RHP Buck Farmer entered for the final inning and retired the Isotopes in order with a groundout, strikeout and lineout to earn the save and seal the 3-1 victory.

Round Rock and Albuquerque play for game five of the six-game series on Monday night. Express RHP David Kubiak (--) is set to face Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan (3-2, 4.91). First pitch at Isotopes Park is slated for 7:35 p.m.

