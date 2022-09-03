Round Rock Express Game Notes vs Oklahoma City

TONIGHT'S GAME Round Rock and Oklahoma City prepare for game five of the series on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Kolby Allard is scheduled to start up against Dodgers RHP Jon Duplantier. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION Tonight's game can be heard live on the flagship home of the Round Rock Express, AM 1300 The Zone or on 91.1 FM from inside Dell Diamond. Online audio is also available at am1300thezone.iheart.

com and via the iHeart Radio app. Fans can also watch the game with a valid MiLB.tv login. Express Director of Broadcasting Mike Capps handles play- by-play duties.

LET'S RECAP The Express earned a 3-2 walk-off win over the Dodgers on Friday. Round Rock took control of the game in the second inning. RF Josh Sale walked to start the frame. With two outs, C Wilson Ramos singled and 1B Nick Tanielu walked to extend the inning. 2B Diosbel Arias delivered a clutch single into center field to give the E-Train a 2-0 lead. After Oklahoma City remained hitless for the first 5.0 frames, SS Jake Amaya led the sixth inning off with a triple. CF Drew Avans lined a two-out single into center field and cut the Round Rock advantage to 2-1. In the ninth inning, with the E-Train two outs away from a third consecutive win, 2B Michael Busch belted a solo home run to right field that traveled 361 feet and tied the game at two apiece.

SS Davis Wendzel didn't wait long to end the ballgame. He led the ninth inning off with a 397- foot home run that landed in the Express bullpen in left field. Express reliever RHP Nick Snyder (2-0, 4.59) earned the blown-save win while Dodgers reliever LHP Justin Bruihl (3-1, 3.86) was tagged with the loss.

ALLARD ON THE BUMP Express LHP Kolby Allard is scheduled to start on Saturday night. The lefty is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA (34 ER/61.1 IP) in 15 starts this year. In his last start on August 28 at Albuquerque, Allard earned the win after 6.0 innings with one earned run.

WALK-OFF WINNER SS Davis Wendzel hit a walk-off solo home run yesterday for the E-Train's third consecutive win.

Friday was the fifth walk-off win of the season for Round Rock and the first walk-off homer.

HERE THEY COME Round Rock has won eight of their last nine games and they are only 2.0 games back of first place. In their last nine games, the Express are hitting .306 (89-291) with 16 home runs and they are averaging 8.0 runs per game.

ON THE MOUND The Express have allowed only two earned runs in their last 17 innings on the mound. On Friday, starter RHP Zak Kent made his Triple-A debut. He tossed 5.2 innings and allowed only one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Kent needed only 68 pitches. Express relievers LHP James Jones and RHP Daniel Robert did not allow a run out of the bullpen. Jones tossed 1.1 frames and walked one with two strikeouts. Robert pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. RHP Nick Snyder allowed one run in the ninth inning.

DIO COMES UP BIG 2B Diosbel Arias had the lone multi-hit game of the evening yesterday. Arias finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout. Friday was his 19th multi- hit game of the season. In his last five games, the righty is 7-for-17 with a double, home run, 3 RBI, 6 runs scored, one walk and seven strikeouts.

SMITH STREAK Round Rock INF/OF Josh Smith has the longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League at nine games. Smith had the night off yesterday, but in his last five games, he is 9-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, home run, nine RBI, nine runs scored, five walks and five strikeouts.

BUBBA BRINGS IT FOR TEXAS Former Express OF Bubba Thompson is off to a great start in his MLB career. Thompson is hitting .282 (22-78) in 25 games with 10 stolen bases for Texas. The speedster has not been caught stealing.

