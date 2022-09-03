Rainiers Rope Four Homers, Roll Past River Cats

Tacoma, WA -The Tacoma Rainiers (60-68) hit four home runs in the first two innings on Saturday at Cheney Stadium, and with a 10-5 win cruised to a 3-2 series lead over the Sacramento River Cats (57-71) with a game to go in this weeklong series. Tacoma is 14-9 against Sacramento this season, heading into the final meeting of 2022 between the clubs on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainiers fell one short of their season-high in homers, with the early-inning power display. Kyle Lewis (two-run, right-center) and Brian O'Keefe (solo, left) each went yard in the first. The home second inning began with a Drew Ellis double to right field, and he scored on a Derek Hill triple to center to make the score 4-0. Then Evan White (two-run, right-center) and Jarred Kelenic (two-run, right) continued the power parade, and made it 8-0.

Jason Krizan's three-run homer to right field got Sacramento on the board in the third. In the fifth, Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy scored on a balk after walking and stealing second base; he advanced to both third and home on a balk.

Tacoma left-hander Austin Warner gave his club 6.2 IP and grinded to a winning decision: 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. The lead was trimmed to 9-5 in seventh on a pair of RBI singles courtesy of River Cats Ford Proctor and Dixon Machado.

Lewis grabbed his second hit and third RBI with a single in the eighth, taking Tacoma to double figures on the evening's final scoring play. Lefty Brennan Bernardino worked 1.2 scoreless IP for his first career Triple-A save: 1 H, 2 K.

The series finale is ticketed for a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch on Sunday at Cheney Stadium. RHP Darren McCaughan is scheduled to make his club-high 25th start for the Rainiers, against River Cats RHP Sean Hjelle.

