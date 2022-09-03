Isotopes, Space Cowboys Game Cancelled Due to Rain
September 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sugar Land, TX - Tonight's scheduled game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and Sugar Land Space Cowboys has been cancelled due to continuing rain.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys will play the series finale Sunday at 5:05 pm MT. Tomorrow's starters have yet to be determined.
