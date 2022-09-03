El Paso Topples Salt Lake

September 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-1 Saturday night to win their second game in the last three days. The Chihuahuas are now 65-38 all-time versus the Bees.

El Paso reliever Aaron Leasher pitched two shutout innings and has allowed only one run in his last 10 appearances (16.1 innings). Chihuahuas third baseman Brandon Dixon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and has homered in back-to-back games.

San Diego Padre Jorge Alfaro caught the first seven innings of the game for El Paso on MLB injury rehab after serving as the designated hitter for his first two games with the Chihuahuas. Alfaro went 1-for-4 at the plate and has hits in all three of his games with the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Bees 1, Chihuahuas 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (60-68), El Paso (68-59)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake LHP Kenny Rosenberg (2-3, 2.91) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (2-6, 8.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.