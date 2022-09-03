Mercedes, Mazeika Homer As Late Grand Slam Thwarts River Cats

Tacoma, Wash. - A seventh-inning grand slam spoiled an otherwise well-played game by the Sacramento River Cats (57-70) as they fell 6-3 to the Tacoma Rainiers (59-68) on Friday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Sacramento took its first lead on a homer by first baseman Yermín Mercedes.

Following a leadoff double by center fielder Bryce Johnson, and two outs, Mercedes came through in the clutch with a 382-foot two-run shot, his fourth with Sacramento. In addition to the homer, Mercedes added a double and a walk to go 2-for-3.

After Tacoma tied the game in the fifth, catcher Patrick Mazeika regained Sacramento the lead with a 388-foot blast to lead off the seventh.

The River Cats did not hold the lead long as Tacoma shortstop Mason McCoy lined a one-out grand slam off lefty Aaron Fletcher (0-1) in the bottom of the seventh. McCoy finished the game 2-for-5 with five RBIs.

Right-hander Ronnie Williams gave Sacramento a productive outing, striking out four while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks in 4.2 innings.

The River Cats have yet to name their starter for Saturday's game. The TBD will take on lefty Austin Warner (3-2, 4.41) at 5:05 p.m. (PT) Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

San Francisco's No. 29 prospect on MLB Pipeline, righty Cole Waites struck out one while surrendering just one walk in 1.1 scoreless innings.

One day after Johnson tied the franchise record with five walks in a game, second baseman Ford Proctor worked three of the River Cat's five walks.

A 3-0 pitch to designated hitter Jarred Kelenic in the fourth inning was initially called a ball, but Mazeika challenged the call and won, making it the first successful challenge in River Cats' history.

