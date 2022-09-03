Space Cowboys Game Notes, vs. Albuquerque

HIMERSBY: Jimmy Endersby struck out 11 batters Friday night, setting the Sugar Land single-game record. Endersby surpassed the previous high of 10, accomplished twice by Hunter Brown (once in 2021 and once in '22) and once by JP France ('22). Endersby struck out the 11 batters through just five innings of work. The 11 strikeouts were tied for fourth most of Pacific Coast League pitchers this season.

NEARING 20/20: Corey Julks hit his 25th home run of the season while also stealing his 19th base of the year in Friday's win. Julks is one stolen base from becoming the first player in Sugar Land history with a 20/20 season. The only other Pacific Coast League player with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season is El Paso's Eguy Rosario. Julks leads the Space Cowboys and is fifth in the PCL with 25 home runs. He's tied with Yainer Diaz for the most homers in the Astros minor league system this year.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

