Bees Fall to Chihuahuas 5-1

September 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







No late comeback for the Bees on Saturday night, as the El Paso Chihuahuas downed Salt Lake 5-1. El Paso grabbed the lead with three runs in the third inning, as they had a pair of RBI hits after there were two outs. They would add single runs in the fourth and fifth with all five runs coming off of Bees' starter Janson Junk (1-5), as he gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Three Salt Lake relievers; Jonathan Aro, Austin Warren and Rob Zastryzny each worked a scoreless inning.

The Bees scored their only run of the game in the seventh inning, as Monte Harrison singled with one out and scored on a double to left by Torii Hunter, Jr. Salt Lake stranded eight runners, as they went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Jake Palomaki and Michael Stefanic each had two hits to lead the Bees' seven hit attack.

