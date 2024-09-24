Roughrider Foundation and FNUC Welcomes Northern Saskatchewan Football League to Mosaic Stadium

From September 26th to 28th, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation in partnership with the First Nations University of Canada are welcoming 220 Northern Saskatchewan Football players, coaches, and teachers to Regina to participate in a football camp led in partnership with Football Saskatchewan and supported by Roughrider players and staff. In addition to football, this camp includes Indigenous-focused activities such as a smudge walk, a peace pipe ceremony, and a panel on mental health with Roughrider players and staff.

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is a proud partner of the Northern Saskatchewan Football League (NSFL), a six-aside football league within the Northern Lights School Division, serving schools north of La Ronge. This league primarily consists of Indigenous youth, who are only eligible to participate if they maintain regular school attendance, prioritizing education alongside sports. The Roughrider Foundation's support helps eliminate barriers to entry, ensuring that every child who wishes to play football has the opportunity, regardless of financial or geographic limitations.

The Roughrider Foundation aims to make football accessible to everyone in Saskatchewan, regardless of location or income. Said Roughrider Foundation Executive Director Cindy Fuchs. The Northern Saskatchewan Football League does a fantastic job of empowering Indigenous youth in Northern Saskatchewan, and it is our honour to host them at Mosaic Stadium, for a weekend of football and to attend our home game on Saturday.

The Northern Saskatchewan Football League will be on the field at Mosaic Stadium this Friday, September 27th, and will be joined by several Roughriders players.

