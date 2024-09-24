Make It Count: All-CFL Fan Vote Now Open

TORONTO - Fans' voices will be heard as the Canadian Football League (CFL) ushers in a new era of player recognition with the All-CFL program - the rebranded successor to the annual CFL All-Stars.

Fans, the national and local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the head coaches of the league's nine member clubs will again determine the 54 total players on the East Division All-CFL and the West Division All-CFL Teams, before the 27 finest across 10 position groups are named All-CFL. Previous CFL All-Star nods will count towards players' All-CFL tallies moving forward.

The All-CFL Fan Vote is now open. Fans are invited to submit up to three ballots with each counting as one entry for a $4,000 cash prize. All voting closes on October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All-CFL Fan Vote rules and regulations are available here.

The All-CFL Fan Vote is powered by the league's official data and technology partner, Genius Sports, and will sit within CFL Game Zone - the centralized hub for exclusive league gaming products and contests. Throughout the voting process, fans will have access to players' in-game highlights generated from WSC Sports' technology, in addition to their most up-to-date statistics.

Fans will select one player at each position for a total of ten per ballot. The East Division, West Division and All-CFL Teams will each be composed of a total of 27 players:

One quarterback

One running back

Five receivers

Five offensive linemen (one centre, two guards and two offensive tackles)

Four defensive linemen (two defensive ends and two defensive tackles)

Three linebackers (two linebackers and one cover linebacker)

Five defensive backs (two cornerbacks, two halfbacks and one safety)

One kicker

One punter

One special teams player

