Roughriders Sign Canadian Wide Receiver Colton Hunchak

September 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian Wide Receiver Colton Hunchak.

Hunchak (5'11-212) joins the Roughriders having spent four seasons (2019-23) with the Calgary Stampeders. The Calgary, AB, native was selected by the Stamps in the eighth round, 74th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Over 35 games played he earned 65 receptions for 606 yards.

Collegiately, Hunchak played four seasons at York University (2015-2018), and had a significant impact on the Lions' offence. He recorded 1,990 total yards and 18 touchdowns over 27 games. In his senior season, Hunchak set York's single season record for receptions (63) and broke the program's career receptions record (167). Throughout his collegiate career, he was named an OUA second-team All-Star twice (2016, 2018) and received OUA All-Rookie Team honours as a freshman.

In a corresponding move, the club has released offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart.

